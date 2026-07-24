ScripTalk: Palmetto company expands medication tech for visually impaired patients

The Brief Accessible technology created 30 years ago has evolved and is helping more than 20,000 visually impaired people safely identify prescription medications across the nation. En-Vision America’s ScripTalk reader and mobile application reads detailed prescription information aloud to users free of charge. The company expanded its operations into a new building on its existing property in Palmetto to meet growing demand for its accessibility services.



A Palmetto-based company is expanding its vital technology to help visually impaired patients safely manage and identify their prescription medications.

Palmetto tech assists visually impaired

What we know:

Thirty years ago, David Raistrick and his father Phil founded En-Vision America to help relatives with a rare vision disorder that leads to blindness. Their invention was formed in the basement of Phil's home in Illinois.

"We really just wanted to help people. We kind of wanted to give back in some ways," said Raistrick.

The team created ScripTalk, a specialized device using RFID technology built into prescription labels to speak all medication details aloud when a bottle is tapped on the station. They moved their company and production to Palmetto in 2015.

"We really knew how important safety and issues were for individuals who were visually impaired," said Raistrick.

The technology has grown to assist more than 20,000 users nationwide through free services under the Pharmacy Freedom Program, alongside smartphone apps, Braille labels, QR codes and support for 50 languages. ScripTalk is used by the VA and major retailers like Publix, Walmart and Costco.

"We want to get the information that is most vital to our patients for them to understand it better. They need to have it in front of them they don’t know what they don’t know they need to have that important medication information in front of them," said En-Vision Product Services Manager Richie Lefebvre.

En-Vision America expanding operations

What they're saying:

Company President and co-founder David Raistrick said the device was created to give visually impaired individuals' confidence, safety and freedom.

"We’ll get calls back a lot of times they’ll be really excited about how easy it is to use and how much they love the device and how much it’s helping them," Raistrick said. "We’ve had patients call up crying because now they have access to their meds when previously they didn’t."

Scaling production and customer support

What's next:

En-Vision America recently scaled up its production and storage by moving into a new building on their existing property in Palmetto while maintaining in-house customer service at their existing location. Product Services Manager Richie Lefebvre noted that having vital information directly accessible is essential for patient safety.

Anyone seeking more details about En-Vision America’s services can call 800-890-1180 or visit their website.