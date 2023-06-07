SCSO: 1 dead after vehicle strikes power pole in Siesta Key

article

A deadly crash shut down Beach Road in Siesta Key early Wednesday morning.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle struck a power pole shortly after 2 a.m. on Beach Road just west of Midnight Pass Road in front of Siesta Key Beach.

Deputies say one person was killed in the crash but did not release any additional information on the victim.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of Beach Road were shut down at Siesta Key Beach following the crash. Authorities asked motorists to take alternate routes to avoid the area.

SCSO and the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating the collision.