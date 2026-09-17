Scuba diver finds hope in Tampa after stroke-like emergency: 'I had to come up from zero'

The Brief Diver Craig Kuhl survived a life-threatening arterial gas embolism following a routine scuba dive in the Bahamas that left him unable to walk. After losing 40 pounds and spending weeks in intensive care, Kuhl relearned basic motor skills at TGH's Rehabilitation Hospital in Tampa. One year into his recovery, Kuhl is walking, playing golf and returning to the rehab facility to inspire current patients facing similar health battles.



A routine scuba dive in the Bahamas nearly took a man's life when a rare injury left him paralyzed and fighting for his recovery in an intensive care unit.

Scuba diving injury

What we know:

Craig Kuhl was on a wedding trip in the Bahamas when he completed a routine scuba dive under 60 feet for less than 30 minutes, following standard safety stops.

Courtesy: Craig Kuhl

Shortly after returning to shore, Kuhl felt wobbly inside a dive shop due to an arterial gas embolism.

Gas bubbles reached his brain and mimicked a stroke, leading doctors to airlift him to Miami, where he spent 25 days in the ICU and lost 40 pounds.

TGH Rehabilitation Hospital recovery

The backstory:

When Kuhl arrived at TGH's Rehabilitation Hospital in Tampa, he could not get out of bed on his own and required a lift to move.

"Kind of a helpless feeling," he said. "So, I had to come up from zero."

He spent hours every day in physical and occupational therapy learning how to perform basic movements like taking steps, climbing stairs, and feeding himself.

"The best thing about it is the amount of family support he has, and community support, Dr. Rigoberto Nunez, the Medical Director of the Spinal Injury Program at Tampa General Hospital's Rehabilitation Unit, explained. "So that makes a huge difference."

Family and hospital support

What they're saying:

Support from his wife, Brooke, his medical team, and fellow patients kept him motivated through three weeks of inpatient care before he left with a walker.

"It was almost like that first session of that shower, his whole demeanor changed," his wife, Brooke Kuhl, explained. "Maybe it was because he knew that the team cared enough to even notice."

Courtesy: Craig Kuhl

Missing medical case details

What we don't know:

It's unclear why the arterial gas embolism occurred after a routine dive.

Life after dive emergency

What's next:

A year after the medical emergency, Kuhl gave back his wheelchair, returned to driving, and resumed playing golf.

Although he is done scuba diving, he and his wife plan to regularly visit the Tampa rehab facility to encourage other patients working through difficult recoveries.