‘Scumbag’ Florida realtor gained $1.6M in properties after pulling client off life-support: Sheriff

Two Florida realtors have been arrested in connection with an elaborate scheme to defraud a sick couple of their money and property.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, when an Ormond Beach couple was hospitalized due to deteriorating health, their realtor, Jason Valiant, created fraudulent documents making him their Health Care Surrogate and Power of Attorney. The couple originally hired Valiant to sell their property.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Valiant also signed a do-not-resuscitate order for one of the victims, who was taken off life support the next day.

Investigators said he went on to drain money from their bank accounts, willed their home and two other properties to himself, and even took their Dodge Ram pickup for his own use across Central Florida.

In addition to the thousands he stole via checks, Valiant used his victim’s credit card for things like attorney’s fees, a teeth whitening procedure, auto detailing, dinner and drinks, and gas, according to VCSO.

Jason Valiant mugshot courtesy of the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The three properties Valiant acquired after the victim’s death totaled $1.6 million, according to property appraiser valuations.

Two of the properties were oceanfront Flagler Beach parcels that Valiant and deputies say another realtor, Constance Kellner, spoke of developing into a large condo complex or hotel.

Instead of working to sell the properties, Chitwood said it appears Valiant provided his victims fake lowball offers – including one from his own company.

The sheriff added Kellner, also known as ‘Coastal’ Connie Kellner, is charged with two counts of being an accessory after the fact.

Jason Valiant was taken into custody by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on Thursday night. Constance Kellner was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact. Images are courtesy of the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation showed that she knew of Valiant’s scheme and helped him with the fraudulent Power of Attorney and Life Estate Deed documents.

Valiant is charged with organized scheme to defraud, exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult, grand theft over $100,000, grand theft of a vehicle, criminal use of personal ID information, and illegal use of credit cards.

In a post on social media, Chitwood called Valiant a ‘scumbag’ who he hopes will spend the holidays in a jail cell.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office picked Valiant up on Thursday night. His bond is set at $375K.

