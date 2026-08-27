Sea Oats see impressive results off Anna Maria Island, project will continue

The Brief Keep Manatee Beautiful planted 20,000 sea oats with the help of more than 300 volunteers to protect the shoreline on Anna Maria Island after the 2024 hurricane season washed away sand, dunes and local vegetation. A major beach restoration project spanning 6 miles is scheduled to run from November through May. Community organizers plan to recruit additional volunteers in early fall to plant more sea oats along the dunes in partnership with Keep Manatee Beautiful and Manatee County.



A community effort on Anna Maria Island is turning a stretch of Bradenton Beach into a thriving defense against future storms.

Bradenton Beach restoration

What we know:

Keep Manatee Beautiful planted 20,000 sea oats along Bradenton Beach last year with the help of more than 300 volunteers.

Courtesy: Keep Manatee Beautiful

What started as forearm-sized seedlings in July 2025 has grown tall and filled in the empty spaces along the shore.

2024 hurricane damage

The backstory:

The plants offer crucial protection after the 2024 hurricane season.

Hurricanes Helene and Milton, washed away significant amounts of sand and natural vegetation.

Manatee County shorelines

Why you should care:

Fully grown sea oats can establish roots up to 30 feet deep, locking the sand in place when harsh weather hits.

"A plant this big has roots up to 30 feet down, and that is what is going to help it hold the sand in place when the next storm hits." Jennifer Hoffman, the executive director of Keep Manatee Beautiful, said. "We wanted to make sure this was put into our new beaches."

A community effort

What they're saying:

Organizers say the hands-on planting helps foster a broader conservation ethic among local residents.

"I think people who are engaged in that way carry that care over to other environmental factors as well. Keep Manatee Beautiful's influence goes beyond simply planting things in the ground, but it's building a conservation ethic among the people who participate," Charlie Hunsicker, the director of Manatee County Natural Resource Department, explained.

Courtesy: Keep Manatee Beautiful

Upcoming projects

What's next:

A major beach restoration project covering 6 miles is set to begin in November and run through May.

Manatee County is partnering with Keep Manatee Beautiful to organize another round of volunteer sea oat plantings to rebuild the dunes.