Sea Oats see impressive results off Anna Maria Island, project will continue
ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. - A community effort on Anna Maria Island is turning a stretch of Bradenton Beach into a thriving defense against future storms.
Bradenton Beach restoration
What we know:
Keep Manatee Beautiful planted 20,000 sea oats along Bradenton Beach last year with the help of more than 300 volunteers.
Courtesy: Keep Manatee Beautiful
What started as forearm-sized seedlings in July 2025 has grown tall and filled in the empty spaces along the shore.
2024 hurricane damage
The backstory:
The plants offer crucial protection after the 2024 hurricane season.
Hurricanes Helene and Milton, washed away significant amounts of sand and natural vegetation.
Manatee County shorelines
Why you should care:
Fully grown sea oats can establish roots up to 30 feet deep, locking the sand in place when harsh weather hits.
"A plant this big has roots up to 30 feet down, and that is what is going to help it hold the sand in place when the next storm hits." Jennifer Hoffman, the executive director of Keep Manatee Beautiful, said. "We wanted to make sure this was put into our new beaches."
A community effort
What they're saying:
Organizers say the hands-on planting helps foster a broader conservation ethic among local residents.
"I think people who are engaged in that way carry that care over to other environmental factors as well. Keep Manatee Beautiful's influence goes beyond simply planting things in the ground, but it's building a conservation ethic among the people who participate," Charlie Hunsicker, the director of Manatee County Natural Resource Department, explained.
Courtesy: Keep Manatee Beautiful
Upcoming projects
What's next:
A major beach restoration project covering 6 miles is set to begin in November and run through May.
Manatee County is partnering with Keep Manatee Beautiful to organize another round of volunteer sea oat plantings to rebuild the dunes.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13's Kimberly Kuizon from Keep Manatee Beautiful Executive Director Jennifer Hoffman and Manatee County Natural Resources Department Director Charlie Hunsicker.