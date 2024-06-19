Sea turtle hit, killed by car on Anna Maria Island

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A nesting loggerhead sea turtle was struck and killed by a car on Anna Marie Island early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

According to the Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring organization (AMITWSBM), a female sea turtle had nested in the dunes and was disoriented by streetlights illuminating a crosswalk on Gulf Drive.

The turtle was struck and passed away on the scene, according to AMITWSBM, but was, fortunately, able to lay eggs before heading toward the road.

Photo courtesy: Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring

Sea turtles use light to find their way back to the water after nesting. They head away from dark shadows and towards the brightest horizon, which is usually the night sky over the water, according to AMITWSBM.

Photo courtesy: Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring

Disorientation can occur when sea turtles fail to orient toward the water and travel toward artificial light instead.