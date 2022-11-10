Daytona Beach residents evacuated after sea wall collapse

Multiple residents along the Central Florida coast were evacuated from their residences Thursday morning because of unsafe conditions and a sea wall collapse caused by Tropical Storm Nicole.

Nearly 100 police officers and deputies were called out to the area to knock on doors to evacuate residents of the Tower Grande Condominiums on S. Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach, and residents of the neighboring buildings– the Castaways Beach Resort and the Opus Condominiums.

Law enforcement told FOX 35 News residents were asked to leave the area Wednesday ahead of the storm's arrival, but some people chose to stay.

The storm made landfall in the state early Thursday and as it moved across Florida, conditions in Volusia County began to worsen, leading to rushing water, dunes washing away and the sea wall collapse.

Authorities said engineers ultimately decided the area was too dangerous, as portions of the building could collapse, and issued evacuations.

At least 500 people had to be evacuated. Residents won't be able to return until engineers give the all clear that it's safe.

The large tropical storm continues to move across west Central Florida, bringing strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rains to the area.

The National Hurricane Center said it does not expect much change in strength as the storm moves over the Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon and evening.

Forecasters said Nicole is expected to weaken to a depression over Georgia by Thursday night and then it is expected to merge with a frontal boundary over the Mid-Atlantic United States by Friday night.