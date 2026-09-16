Search continues for missing Florida paddleboarder last seen 4 miles off coast
JUPITER, Fla. - A multi-agency search is underway off Jupiter Beach after a 48-year-old paddleboarder vanished roughly four miles out at sea, officials said.
Authorities said Matt Pawlowski was last seen Monday around 9 a.m. heading east into the ocean on a 14-foot lime-green and yellow paddleboard. Coast Guard and partner crews launched an extensive search operation after he failed to return.
Courtesy: USCG
Searchers said Pawlowski was wearing a white hat, orange shirt and gray shorts. Surface vessels and aircraft worked straight through the night, calculating drift patterns, last-known coordinates and prospective routes to track his trajectory.
Jupiter Beach ocean search
What we know:
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are assisting Coast Guard crews in the ongoing operation. Rescuers continue deploying air and water teams to cover the surrounding area.
Courtesy: USCG
Missing paddleboarder emergency details
What we don't know:
Authorities have not stated what caused Pawlowski to go missing or if he had any emergency communications gear on board.
Search assistance contact
What you can do:
Anyone with information that could help locate Pawlowski should call Coast Guard Sector Miami at 305-535-4472.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Coast Guard Sector Miami, which provided details on the missing person search and descriptions, as well as Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers assisting with search efforts.