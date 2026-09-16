Expand / Collapse search

Search continues for missing Florida paddleboarder last seen 4 miles off coast

By
Florida
Published September 16, 2026 7:37 AM EDT
Published September 16, 2026 7:37 AM EDT
article

Courtesy: USCG

The Brief

    • Rescue crews are searching off Jupiter Beach for a 48-year-old paddleboarder last seen floating east.
    • Authorities said Matt Pawlowski was last seen on a lime-green paddleboard on Monday morning.
    • Search teams are tracking ocean drift patterns to locate the missing man.

JUPITER, Fla. - A multi-agency search is underway off Jupiter Beach after a 48-year-old paddleboarder vanished roughly four miles out at sea, officials said. 

Authorities said Matt Pawlowski was last seen Monday around 9 a.m. heading east into the ocean on a 14-foot lime-green and yellow paddleboard. Coast Guard and partner crews launched an extensive search operation after he failed to return. 

Courtesy: USCG

Searchers said Pawlowski was wearing a white hat, orange shirt and gray shorts. Surface vessels and aircraft worked straight through the night, calculating drift patterns, last-known coordinates and prospective routes to track his trajectory. 

Jupiter Beach ocean search 

What we know:

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are assisting Coast Guard crews in the ongoing operation. Rescuers continue deploying air and water teams to cover the surrounding area. 

Courtesy: USCG

Missing paddleboarder emergency details 

What we don't know:

 Authorities have not stated what caused Pawlowski to go missing or if he had any emergency communications gear on board. 

Search assistance contact 

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could help locate Pawlowski should call Coast Guard Sector Miami at 305-535-4472. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Coast Guard Sector Miami, which provided details on the missing person search and descriptions, as well as Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers assisting with search efforts.

FloridaMissing Persons