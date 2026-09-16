Search continues for missing Florida paddleboarder last seen 4 miles off coast

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The Brief Rescue crews are searching off Jupiter Beach for a 48-year-old paddleboarder last seen floating east. Authorities said Matt Pawlowski was last seen on a lime-green paddleboard on Monday morning. Search teams are tracking ocean drift patterns to locate the missing man.



A multi-agency search is underway off Jupiter Beach after a 48-year-old paddleboarder vanished roughly four miles out at sea, officials said.

Authorities said Matt Pawlowski was last seen Monday around 9 a.m. heading east into the ocean on a 14-foot lime-green and yellow paddleboard. Coast Guard and partner crews launched an extensive search operation after he failed to return.

Courtesy: USCG

Searchers said Pawlowski was wearing a white hat, orange shirt and gray shorts. Surface vessels and aircraft worked straight through the night, calculating drift patterns, last-known coordinates and prospective routes to track his trajectory.

Jupiter Beach ocean search

What we know:

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are assisting Coast Guard crews in the ongoing operation. Rescuers continue deploying air and water teams to cover the surrounding area.

Courtesy: USCG

Missing paddleboarder emergency details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not stated what caused Pawlowski to go missing or if he had any emergency communications gear on board.

Search assistance contact

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could help locate Pawlowski should call Coast Guard Sector Miami at 305-535-4472.