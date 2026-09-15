16-year-old charged with manslaughter in deadly shooting of teen at Brandon mall: HCSO

The Brief A 16-year-old was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Jaden Law inside a fitting room at the Brandon Exchange mall, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Detectives said surveillance video and a gun found in a nearby retention pond linked the teen to the July shooting. The State Attorney's Office approved the manslaughter charge Monday following a two-month investigation.



A 16-year-old was arrested on a manslaughter charge in connection with the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old inside a Dick's House of Sport fitting room at the Brandon Exchange shopping mall earlier this year, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Brandon mall deadly shooting investigation

The backstory:

The shooting happened on July 10 at about 4:28 p.m., when HCSO's 911 Dispatch Center received a report of a shooting inside Dick's House of Sport at the Brandon Exchange mall.

Deputies arrived within minutes and found Jaden Law, 15, dead inside a fitting room.

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The Medical Examiner's Office later determined Law died from a single gunshot wound and classified his death as a homicide, according to HCSO.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Detectives learned Ahmad Webb, 16, and Law were among three juveniles who entered the store together and went into a fitting room, the sheriff's office said.

Surveillance video showed Webb leaving the fitting room area shortly after employees reported hearing a gunshot, according to investigators.

Firearm recovered

Dig deeper:

On July 11, HCSO's Dive Team recovered a firearm from a retention pond south of the Brandon Exchange.

Laboratory and ballistic testing later confirmed the firearm was used in the shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

Webb faces a charge of manslaughter with a weapon in connection with the death of Law, HCSO said.

The State Attorney's Office approved the charge Monday following an extensive investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

The case remains under investigation, according to HCSO.

Sheriff speaks about manslaughter charge

What they're saying:

"This investigation has never stopped," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Our detectives have worked diligently to uncover the facts surrounding Jaden Law's death, and today, we are holding a 16-year-old accountable with a manslaughter charge. Thank you to the detectives for your commitment to this case and for your relentless and diligent work to bring justice to the victim."

Shooting motive details

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not say what led to the gun being fired inside the fitting room or who originally brought the firearm into the store.

Authorities did not identify the third juvenile who walked into the fitting room with Webb and Law.