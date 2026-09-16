Wind shear and Saharan dust stifle Atlantic tropical development

The Brief Strong wind shear and Saharan dust continue suppressing hurricane development across the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters track a single disturbance with a 30% chance of development in the central Atlantic. Tropical computer models keep conditions quiet across the Atlantic Basin through at least next Monday.



A lone tropical disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic holds a low 30% chance of development as El Niño conditions stifle storm formation.

Quiet Atlantic hurricane season

What we know:

Strong El Niño conditions are generating hostile wind shear and spreading Saharan dust across the Atlantic's main development region.

An isolated disturbance sits in the central Atlantic with a 30% chance of forming into a tropical system.

Drier air on the way

A hint (just a hint) of drier air will filter in tonight, and tomorrow.

Dewpoints (a measurement of surface moisture) will briefly get back to the 60s, but then by the weekend shoot back up to the 70s.

This will help to lower rain chances for a couple of days, then the steamy rain machine returns this weekend. High temps will still be in the lower 90s.

Calm outlook through next week

What we don't know:

Meteorologists cannot say if tropical activity will remain quiet beyond next Monday. Weather forecasters will continue monitoring the basin closely to ensure no unexpected threats emerge.