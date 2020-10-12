Search for driver underway after Bradenton woman killed by pickup truck

article

Troopers in Manatee County are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that hit a pedestrian who was trying to cross U.S. Highway 41 around 6:30 this morning.

The 34-year-old woman, who was not publicly identified, was not in a crosswalk when she tried walking across the six-lane road about 1,000 feet south of Bayshore Gardens Parkway around 6:30 a.m.

That’s when she was hit and killed by the pickup truck.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the truck then fled north on U.S. 41. Investigators say it’s a black and orange Ford F-150 Harley Davidson Edition pickup.

“To the person who was driving that vehicle, do the right thing. Step up, turn yourself in, give us your side of the story,” Trooper Ken Watson offered.

Advertisement

Watson said the driver might not have even received a citation if he or she had stopped at the scene. Now, jail time is possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP by dialing *FHP (*347) on any cell phone or 239-938-1800.