Search intensifies for Lakeland man wanted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Lakeland man is on the run from the FBI for his role in the capitol riot. He is wanted on federal charges, accused of assaulting multiple police officers with a deadly weapon.

Now, a reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information that leads to the 23-year-old’s arrest and conviction. Jonathan Pollock arrived at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 dressed in camo, but it did not stop officers from noticing him.

The 23-year-old, along with his sister and cousin, were part of a group indicted for multiple assaults on police. Those four were arrested at the end of June, but Pollock ran.

"If he's convicted of assaulting the police officers and all of the other things that he's charged with, he will wind up with a significant amount of time," said Stacy Arruda, a retired FBI Agent who now runs The Arruda Group.

She says the evidence against Pollock is strong. Body-camera footage from the insurrection shows how he fought and pushed his way toward the capitol entrance.

Federal prosecutors say Pollock charged at police with a flagpole, he punched and pushed two officers in the face and neck, then pulled another down a set of stairs. The arrest warrant says Pollock slammed a stolen riot shield into the police line, thrusting it into one office’s throat and face.

The Lakeland man has been a fugitive now for about eight months. Arruda says pushing out his photo and offering a reward for his capture are two powerful tools.

"It takes people that are on the fence of, well, I really don't want to get involved. I know something, but I don't really want to get involved," she said. "But oh wait, I could get paid, so maybe I will make a phone call and tell what I know."

The FBI is patient but determined, vowing to bring justice to the people responsible for the violence on January 6th. That is why Arruda says Pollock will eventually be found.

"As a young guy, he's not going to be able to hide forever. He's going to want to go out. He's going to want to have friends," Arruda said.

She suspects he has some help right now, saying flying under the radar is not easy.

According to the FBI, Pollock is believed to have friends and family throughout central and north Florida, along with five other southern states. He is a welder and ironworker and may be working construction jobs.

"Clearly, he doesn't want to go to jail. He doesn't want to face the music. So he is not someone for the public to approach," said Arruda.

If you know anything about Pollock, you should immediately contact the nearest FBI field office.