Search suspended for missing free diver off the coast of Naples

The Brief The search has been suspended for a missing free diver off the coast of Naples, according to the Coast Guard. This missing man is 36-year-old Drake Sweet. He was reported missing after he didn't resurface while free-diving with a friend on Thursday.



The search for a missing free diver almost 70 miles west of Naples has been suspended after new developments, according to the Coast Guard.

What we don't know:

The coast guard did not share what the new information was.

What we know:

This missing man is 36-year-old Drake Sweet.

He was reported missing after he didn't resurface while free-diving with a friend on Thursday.

READ: Body found deep inside Weedon Island Preserve, SPPD says

Sweet's friend and the vessel they were on are safe.

So far, crews have searched about 4,275 square miles.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Coast Guard.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: