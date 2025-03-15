Search suspended for missing free diver off the coast of Naples
NAPLES, Fla. - The search for a missing free diver almost 70 miles west of Naples has been suspended after new developments, according to the Coast Guard.
What we don't know:
The coast guard did not share what the new information was.
What we know:
This missing man is 36-year-old Drake Sweet.
He was reported missing after he didn't resurface while free-diving with a friend on Thursday.
Sweet's friend and the vessel they were on are safe.
So far, crews have searched about 4,275 square miles.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Coast Guard.
