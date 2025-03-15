Body found deep inside Weedon Island Preserve, SPPD says

The Brief A body was found deep inside Weedon Island Preserve on Friday, according to the St. Pete Police Department. Right now, detectives are unable to confirm that it's the body of the missing 17-year-old, Allister Nasr. Nasr has been missing since March 1 and his bicycle was found on Wednesday.



St. Pete police say they found a body deep inside the Weedon Island Preserve on Friday.

What we don't know:

Right now, detectives are unable to confirm that it's the body of the missing 17-year-old, Allister Nasr.

The Pinellas County Medical Examiner will need to figure out the cause of death to identify the body.

What we know:

Nasr has been missing since March 1st and his bicycle was found on Wednesday.

The Weedon Island area has been searched over the past few days by drones, helicopters, thermal imaging, boats and people.

A park ranger found some personal items and a helicopter was brought in again late Friday and found the remains.

