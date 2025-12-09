Search underway for armed suspect who robbed Clearwater bank: Police

The Brief Detectives are searching for a suspect they said robbed a Clearwater bank at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon. The armed robbery happened at the Wells Fargo on South Fort Harrison Avenue. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Clearwater Police Department at (727) 562-4242.



Detectives are searching for a suspect they said robbed a Clearwater bank at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The Clearwater Police Department said the armed robbery happened at 5 p.m. at the Wells Fargo, which is located at 639 South Fort Harrison Avenue.

Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department.

Officials said the suspect demanded cash at gunpoint and rode off on an e-bike afterward.

He was wearing jeans, a plaid shirt, a black hat and black sunglasses. Investigators said he was also carrying a black computer bag.

Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department.

Dig deeper:

He is believed to be the same suspect who robbed another bank less than a block away just over a month ago, according to Clearwater police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Clearwater Police Department at (727) 562-4242.