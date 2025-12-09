Expand / Collapse search

Search underway for armed suspect who robbed Clearwater bank: Police

Published  December 9, 2025 8:37pm EST
Clearwater
The Brief

    • Detectives are searching for a suspect they said robbed a Clearwater bank at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon. 
    • The armed robbery happened at the Wells Fargo on South Fort Harrison Avenue. 
    • Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Clearwater Police Department at (727) 562-4242. 

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Detectives are searching for a suspect they said robbed a Clearwater bank at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon. 

What we know:

The Clearwater Police Department said the armed robbery happened at 5 p.m. at the Wells Fargo, which is located at 639 South Fort Harrison Avenue. 

Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department. 

Officials said the suspect demanded cash at gunpoint and rode off on an e-bike afterward. 

He was wearing jeans, a plaid shirt, a black hat and black sunglasses. Investigators said he was also carrying a black computer bag. 

Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department. 

Dig deeper:

He is believed to be the same suspect who robbed another bank less than a block away just over a month ago, according to Clearwater police. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Clearwater Police Department at (727) 562-4242. 

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Clearwater Police Department. 

ClearwaterCrime and Public Safety