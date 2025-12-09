Search underway for armed suspect who robbed Clearwater bank: Police
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Detectives are searching for a suspect they said robbed a Clearwater bank at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
The Clearwater Police Department said the armed robbery happened at 5 p.m. at the Wells Fargo, which is located at 639 South Fort Harrison Avenue.
Officials said the suspect demanded cash at gunpoint and rode off on an e-bike afterward.
He was wearing jeans, a plaid shirt, a black hat and black sunglasses. Investigators said he was also carrying a black computer bag.
Dig deeper:
He is believed to be the same suspect who robbed another bank less than a block away just over a month ago, according to Clearwater police.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Clearwater Police Department at (727) 562-4242.
