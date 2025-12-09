Benchmark Arena becomes Santa's workshop as volunteers assemble 1,000 bikes

The Brief Volunteers gathered to build 1,000 bicycles for children in need for the OnBikes non-profit. The annual OnBikes Holiday Bike Build draws families, businesses, nonprofits, and even costumed characters like Santa, elves, and the Grinch. Organizers say the bikes provide mobility, independence, and a sense of ownership for under-privileged children.



Benchmark International Arena looked more like Santa’s workshop Tuesday as hundreds of volunteers packed the space for OnBikes’ annual "Santa’s Bike Shop."

By the time the day ended, they assembled 1,000 brand-new bicycles that will be delivered to local children during the holiday season. "It’s something that we physically can give a child that is going to change their life," volunteer Brandon Wagner said.

What we know:

Before the build began, OnBikes riders wearing festive holiday costumes pedaled along the Tampa Riverwalk and downtown waterfront, bringing energy to one of Tampa Bay’s most anticipated volunteer traditions.

Inside the arena, every ratchet crank and every set of handlebars brings a child one step closer to a bike of their own. "Just watching the community come together, build these bikes with these children, it’s just magical," said OnBikes CEO Marissa Schwartz.

Schwartz says the impact goes far beyond the excitement of receiving a new gift. "These children are getting brand-new bikes, so for some it’s the first time they’re getting something of their own," she said. "Ownership of their own is amazing and also that freedom that comes with that and the independence and the independence [it provides]... getting to and from school, having the opportunity to stay after school for certain, tutoring or sports you know sessions and stuff. [The bikes] really [give] these kids' independence."

For many volunteers, the event captures the true meaning of the season. "I know as a kid myself my bike was my freedom, and they do talk about that a lot and I think it really is important to kids to have access to bikes to get around," Wagner said.

Volunteer Tracie Domino agreed. "It’s not just about getting, it’s a lot of it’s more about giving and I think that once you understand that giving makes the spirit of the season just so much more meaningful to you," she said.

Families, businesses, and partner non-profits all turned out to help. Even Santa and the Grinch worked side by side on the assembly line.

What's next:

OnBikes will distribute the finished bicycles to children across Tampa Bay throughout the holiday season.