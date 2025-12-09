Work progresses on City of Sarasota parks following 2024 hurricane season

The Brief Crews are working to restore erosion and damage to Bayfront Park and Whittaker Gateway Park in Sarasota from hurricanes Helene and Milton. The City of Sarasota has worked with FEMA to ensure they will see reimbursement of up to 75% on all projects related to the 2024 hurricane season. The City of Sarasota expects all parks to fully reopen by late summer of 2026.



Work progresses on City of Sarasota parks following erosion and damage brought by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

What we know:

They are some of the most visited places in the City of Sarasota. But for more than a year, damage has remained in nearly all the coastal parks following last year's hurricane season.

Work is now underway to bring the parks to what they once were.

Many of the parks reopened shortly after the storms passed. There was a lot of work to be done to protect them against whatever the future may bring.

At Sarasota's Bayfront Park, a walk allows you to forget about the worries of the outside world.

"As far as stress relieving and as far as getting out here and getting away from the hustle and bustle of the world. I think it’s so necessary to be able to have this done for our residents and visitors to enjoy," said Jerry Fogle, the City of Sarasota parks and recreation director.

Crews are now working to make sure all parts of the park can be enjoyed.

"We've got some shoreline damage from the storms that are being addressed, along with the sidewalks for all the waterfront parks that will be addressed," said Fogle.

The backstory:

Hurricanes Helene and Milton brought erosion and damage.

It's taken a year for design, permitting and FEMA approvals for the work to get underway.

"We are doing roughly about 500 to 600 feet of sidewalks, landscaping and about 1000 feet of embankment as well as 600 feet of rubble rip rap out here to protect the shorelines," said Nikesh Patel.

Nikesh Patel, the Director of Public Works for the City of Sarasota, said the rip rap and landscaping will help harden the shoreline and bring additional protection.

"That’s essentially the big boulder rocks that are going to be withholding the shorelines and protecting the shorelines from future storm impacts," said Patel.

What's next:

The City of Sarasota said they have been working with FEMA to ensure all guidelines are met. They expect to be reimbursed by 75% for the 16 projects they have in the works.