Lake Alfred store known for Amish foods, holiday LED sculptures unlikely to return in 2027

Heavenly Honey Amish Warehouse is best known for spreading holiday cheer and selling delicious Amish foods, but next year may be its last.

What they're saying:

The Lake Alfred store, known for Amish foods and holiday LED sculptures, is unlikely to return in 2027.

"I stopped, because I saw all these things out in the yard for Christmas," said customer Sheree Schafer.

Reindeer, angels, wreaths and so much more.

"Plus, I love Amish jams and jellies," she said. "They're delicious."

The LED light sculptures and the food are what the store on S. Lake Shore Way is best known for. The store has been around for nine years and is owned by Richard Mazzula, who ran a fresh Christmas tree lot for 50 years.

He used light sculptures to attract people to the lot and has sold them ever since.

"It's a happy business. People love coming in. They’re smiling," said Mazzula. "People love it."

The backstory:

Next year may be the store's last, as Mazzula says the landlord may want to put in a strip mall, help is hard to find, the price of materials has increased, and he's just ready to retire. However, he'll miss a few things about running the place.

"The fast pace. It's fast-paced," said Mazzula. "I love it when people come in smiling and look at this. It's a fun, family-friendly business."

"I think that's very sad because we've had several places that have closed up here lately that sell these types of items, and they're priceless," said Schafer. "This is what our childhood was. Homemade jams, jellies, and dressings, so it's going to be very sad."

Schafer says she'll enjoy the store while it still lasts.

What's next:

"I'll be here more often to make sure I stock up, so I have these things if he does go out," said Schafer. "I'll be sad if he does because I really enjoy coming here."

Mazzula says he'll be running a lot of sales to get rid of his current sculpture inventory. His wife is interested in opening a baked goods store somewhere in town, but she hasn't made a final decision on that yet.