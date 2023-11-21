Armed burglary suspect shot to death by Pasco County resident: Deputies

Deputies in Pasco County are investigating after they say a Pasco County man shot and killed an armed burglar trying to break into his residence.

It happened in the Trinity Palms at Seven Springs Apartments in New Port Richey.

Few details have been released, but investigators say it appears as though the man who was shot to death was trying to break into the shooter's dwelling while carrying a weapon.

All the parties involved have been accounted for, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.