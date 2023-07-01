Search underway for missing man who fell out of canoe in Chassahowitzka Bay: Hernando deputies

article

Multiple agencies are searching for a missing man last seen on a canoe in the Chassahowitzka Bay near the Hernando and Citrus line.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said just before 4 p.m. Saturday, boaters noticed an unmanned motorized canoe circling in the bay. The boaters quickly found a man clinging to a floating marker, according to deputies.

The man told them that he and another man fell out of the canoe. Boaters weren't able to find the other man.

Hernando County deputies said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Citrus County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the search.

Deputies are using boats and helicopters in their search for the missing man.