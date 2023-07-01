Golf cart driver killed in Citrus County crash, troopers say

article

A Citrus County man was killed in crash involving his golf cart Friday afternoon, trooper said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the deadly crash happened on West Fenway Drive, just north of Lake Marie Terrace.

A 48-year-old man was driving a Nissan Rogue in the southbound lanes of West Fenway Drive, according to crash investigators. The 61-year-old Citrus County man's golf cart was also heading southbound on West Fenway in the bicycle lane.

That's when the Nissan Rogue passed the golf cart, slowed and tried to turn left on North Lake Marie Terrace, according to troopers. The vehicle's bumper hit the golf cart, which caused it to spin and hit a curb.

FHP said the 61-year-old was thrown from the golf cart.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, investigators said.