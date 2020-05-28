SeaWorld Orlando details reopening safety measures

SeaWorld Orlando is going to make sure all visitors know what to expect ahead of its planned reopening on June 11, pending final approval from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The goal is to avoid confusion once guests arrive at the park.

“These enhancements are going to be communicated very comprehensively to guests before arrival and when they get to our parks, as well,” said Marc Swanson, SeaWorld’s interim CEO.

This includes masks, temperature checks, social distancing, and strict seating assignments at SeaWorld’s shows.

“We will have enhanced cleanings in our show venues, we'll have staggered seating so people can have the appropriate distancing. After those shows we'll have enhanced cleaning processes in those areas, as well,” Swanson said.



Swanson said there would be changes similar to the ones at Disney and Universal when it came to character meet-and-greets, rides, and parades.

“We will actually have hand sanitizer as you get on the ride and hand sanitizer as you get off the ride,” he said.



There will also be changes at the Aquatica waterpark. Swanson said water quality would not be an issue.

“According to the CDC,” he said, “there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread to people through the use of water.”



Nevertheless, there will still be social distancing in effect at Aquatica. They will space lounges chairs farther apart, reduce pool capacity, and visitors will only be allowed on some rides with members of their own group, not strangers.

“So people can still have a great experience,” Swanson said, “but it will be spaced appropriately.”

