Sebring murder suspect expected to plead guilty in 2019 SunTrust mass shooting

It's been four years since five people were murdered inside a SunTrust Bank was arrested and a Highlands County man was arrested after a stand-off. Tuesday, the victims' loved ones may not have to wait much longer for justice.

According to court records, Zephen Xaver is expected to plead guilty during a Tuesday court hearing. If that occurs, a judge will set a date for the penalty phase of the case.

Xaver was 21 years old when he walked into the Sebring bank on U.S. Highway 27 on Jan. 23, 2019. Prosecutors said he forced four employees and one customer to lie on the floor, and then fatally shot them.

Officials said he then called 911. Deputies and officers responded and surrounded the building, with guns drawn. After a two-hour standoff, Highlands County deputies moved in with an armored vehicle and took the Xaver into custody. He was wearing a bulletproof vest.

That day, bank employees, Ana Piñon-Williams, Debra Cook, Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, and a customer, Cynthia Watson, were killed.

The Florida Department of Corrections said Xaver was a correctional officer trainee with Avon Park Correctional Institution for about two months. He resigned two weeks before the shooting. They say he didn’t have any disciplinary problems while he worked there.

Since the mass shooting, questions over his competency and medical issues caused the trial to be delayed for years – which has been frustrating for the victims' loved ones.

The state is seeking the death penalty and has built its case to try and show that Xaver's plans were years in the making. Witnesses include family members; a former girlfriend who said Xaver had previously talked about killing students at his Indiana high school; and a police report from Michigan detailing messages he sent about attempting suicide by cop and taking hostages.

Police said they haven't found any connection between suspect Xaver and the victims. It also did not appear that there had been any attempt to rob the bank.

Tuesday's hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m.