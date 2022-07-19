Second Ellenton mall shooting suspect arrested on attempted murder charge

article

Manatee County deputies said they arrested another suspect involved in a weekend shooting that injured one person outside the Ellenton Premium Outlets. An arrest warrant has been issued for the third suspect.

Deputies arrested a 17-year-old during a traffic stop Monday. Officials said their investigation since Sunday's shooting took them to the 300 block of 12th Street West in Palmetto, where the teenager was located. He was booked into Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center on an attempted murder charge.

A third suspect was identified, but not named in the sheriff's office news release. Deputies said a warrant has been issued for his arrest, and they are actively searching for him.

The first suspect, 18-year-old Octavio Banos, was arrested early Monday morning at his home in Palmetto. He also faces an attempted murder charge.

Mug shot: Octavio Banos is accused of attempted murder in shooting at Ellenton outlet mall

PREVIOUS: One suspect arrested, 2 still sought in weekend shooting outside Ellenton outlet mall

The shooting occurred Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the Ellenton outlet mall. Detectives said the 18-year-old victim was shopping with a friend when he was approached by the three suspects. Officials said all four – the victim and suspects – are "acquaintances" and have "a history of not getting along."

According to the sheriff's office, the victim began arguing with the three suspects but the victim and his friend walked away. Later on, near the parking lot, another argument occurred between the victim and the three males.

READ: DUI case against Manatee County commissioner returns to court for arraignment

That's when one of the suspects started shooting at the victim. As the 18-year-old ran away, he was struck in the leg-groin area, detectives said. The suspects all fled in a small black car.

The victim was taken to Blake Medical Center and is expected to survive.