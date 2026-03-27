Second person arrested on murder charge in 2024 Sarasota shooting: Police

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The Brief Police say a second suspect, 21-year-old Laterryah Reed, was arrested in connection with a 2024 shooting that killed a 28-year-old man in Sarasota. According to the Sarasota Police Department, the case began May 16, 2024, when multiple shots were fired in the Amaryllis Park neighborhood. A 15-year-old suspect, Tujuan Byrd, was arrested days later. Investigators identified Reed as a suspect and a warrant for her arrest was filed Wednesday. She faces a murder charge and is already in custody on unrelated charges.



A second person was arrested in connection with a 2024 shooting that left a man dead in a Sarasota neighborhood, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Timeline:

The case dates back to May 16, 2024, when officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1800 block of 31st Street in Sarasota. When officers arrived at the scene in the Amaryllis Park neighborhood, they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot twice. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Days later, on May 21, 2024, detectives arrested Tujuan Byrd, 15, in connection with the homicide. Byrd was booked on a murder charge, SPD said.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say they continued working the case over the past several months, eventually identifying Laterryah Reed, 21, as a second suspect in the killing.

Reed was arrested on a warrant. She faces a murder charge in the case. Detectives informed her of the new charges after traveling to Ocala where she is currently being held at the Lowell Correctional Institution on unrelated charges stemming from 2024, according to police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Maria Llovio at 941-263-6836 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota.