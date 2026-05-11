Highlands County deputy accused of DUI, leaving scene after rear-end crash in Sebring: FHP

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The Brief A Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Lars Kirkegard, was arrested for DUI and leaving the scene of a crash after allegedly rear-ending a stopped truck while driving a marked patrol vehicle in Sebring, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says Kirkegard left the scene after the minor crash. Troopers later located him at Sebring High School before arresting him around 10 a.m. Kirkegard was booked into jail and placed on unpaid administrative leave as both a criminal and internal investigation continue.



A Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Monday morning on charges of DUI and leaving the scene of a crash. Investigators say the deputy rear-ended a truck while driving an agency vehicle and fled the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The backstory:

FHP says the crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Sebring Parkway and Kenilworth Boulevard in Sebring.

Investigators say Deputy Lars Kirkegard was driving a marked Highlands County Sheriff’s Office vehicle when he approached a Ford truck that was stopped ahead of him. Troopers say Kirkegard failed to stop and hit the back of the pickup.

No injuries were reported in the crash, and damage was described as minor, according to FHP.

Dig deeper:

After the crash, troopers say Kirkegard left the scene in the sheriff’s office vehicle. He was later found at Sebring High School.

FHP arrested Kirkegard around 10 a.m. on charges of DUI and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, troopers said.

Kirkegard was booked into the Highlands County Jail.

What they're saying:

The sheriff’s office said Kirkegard, who has worked with HCSO since 2007, was placed on administrative leave without pay pending both the criminal investigation and an internal review.

"The citizens of Highlands County expect a high standard of professionalism and accountability from every member of the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, and when one of our people fails to meet those standards, it is very disappointing," Sheriff Paul Blackman said. "I want to thank the Florida Highway Patrol for quickly responding and investigating this incident, and we will fully cooperate with their investigation."

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation by FHP.