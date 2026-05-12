Plant City community demands answers, transparency from City Commission after multiple shootings

The Brief Plant City residents packed a commission meeting demanding more action on public safety, domestic violence resources and transparency following a recent quadruple homicide. Community members called for the creation of a domestic violence unit, saying more support and specialized policing tools are needed to protect victims and families. Police say the homicide investigation remains active, while officials continue asking the public for any security footage in the areas where the crime happened on May 3.



Plant City held its first commission meeting since a quadruple homicide and other gun violence incidents rocked this small town.

What we know:

On Monday, residents showed up to the meeting to let their elected officials know they want more to be done to protect residents, especially against domestic violence.

Residents also asked for transparency in the quadruple homicide investigation.

"I hope the reaction is an enlightening one," Hayley Milks, a community member, said. "I hope that the people in charge here, the commissioners, the city councilmen and women see that we are banning together."

Community push for more resources

Hayley Milks is one of many advocating for a domestic violence unit in Plant City.

Milks said she is a survivor of domestic violence, and having a domestic violence unit saved her when she was living in Miami.

"If we have a unit like that here, it is one step closer to keeping women safe," Milks said. "And it's not just women, it's children."

During this meeting, the commission recognized the work of the police force for Police Week in Plant City. Mayor Nate Kilton noted that the department is working hard to solve multiple violent cases now.

"Do not lose sight of our first responders," Kilton said.

Others questioned the police budget and the way it is allocated in the wake of this crime.

"The amount of money and time that I spent policing the fact that this incident happened and there's nobody held accountable is just, it's mind-boggling," Cully Lamb, another community member, said.

Lamb wants to see a reinvention of policing in the city, focusing on keeping folks safe.

"I love having them around but not giving them the tools to deal with regular community issues is a problem in my mind," Lamb said.

Timeline:

This all started last week after a mother, her two children, and their grandmother all died.

The victims were killed across two locations in Plant City on May 3.

Officers first responded to the 300 block of West Trevor Street following a reported disturbance, where they found the 28-year-old mother and her children.

Police later discovered the 55-year-old woman at a second location in the 900 block of North Burton Street.

What they're saying:

Ariel Woods was acquainted with the 28-year-old victim. She spoke at the meeting to advocate for her and all members of the community.

"Speak to the commissioners or anyone that can listen about domestic violence and the support that we need in our community," Woods said. "I feel as though we don't have enough support. She reached out to law enforcement about what was going on, and I feel that they failed her."

And then, this past weekend, there was an arrest for a different shooting along East Alabama Street and Lincoln Street.

Archie Wright now faces an aggravated battery charge in that case.

Neighbors just want answers across the board.

"If it was my sister that this happened to and my nephew, I would be banging on the door until justice is served. I wasn't a close friend of hers," Woods said. "But as a mother I think she needs justice, and I'm going to be here as long as I can to make sure she gets that."

What we don't know:

Police have not shared the names of the victims or the exact information surrounding how they died.

The city stressed that the quadruple homicide is still an ongoing investigation, and public information is limited to protect the case.

Officials still urge the public to avoid speculation.

What you can do:

Police have also asked that anyone with security camera video from the morning of Sunday, May 3, in the areas of this crime share it with police.

The other side:

Bill McDill, city manager, shared the following with FOX 13 in a statement:

"Based on the information developed thus far, these cases do not represent random acts of violence directed at the general public. In each case, investigators have rapidly developed significant leads and are actively working to build strong, prosecutable cases supported by forensic evidence, witness statements and investigative analysis.

Our police department is working around the clock in coordination with the state attorney’s office and regional law enforcement partners. While we understand the desire for additional details, premature release of investigative information can compromise witness testimony, contaminate evidence, hinder future prosecutions and ultimately jeopardize justice for victims and their families."