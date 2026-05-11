2 dead in Largo after massive mobile home fire: Officials
LARGO, Fla. - Pinellas County firefighters battled a mobile home fire in Largo for several hours on Monday morning.
The backstory:
According to the Largo Deputy Fire Chief Terry Tokarz, someone called 911 just after 2 a.m. and reported that a mobile home on S. Belcher Road was engulfed in flames. An individual that was in the home has been hospitalized.
There are reports of fatalities. However, officials have not confirmed those reports. The State Fire Marshal is headed to the scene and Largo Police Department is assisting.
The Source: This story was written based on interviews with officials at the scene of the fire.