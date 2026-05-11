2 dead in Largo after massive mobile home fire: Officials

The Brief Largo firefighters arrived at S. Belcher Road shortly after 2 a.m. Monday to find a mobile home fully engulfed in flames. One individual was taken to a local hospital; while there are reports of fatalities, officials have not yet confirmed those details. The Largo Police Department is assisting at the scene and the State Fire Marshal is expected to arrive later on Monday morning.



Pinellas County firefighters battled a mobile home fire in Largo for several hours on Monday morning.

The backstory:

According to the Largo Deputy Fire Chief Terry Tokarz, someone called 911 just after 2 a.m. and reported that a mobile home on S. Belcher Road was engulfed in flames. An individual that was in the home has been hospitalized.

There are reports of fatalities. However, officials have not confirmed those reports. The State Fire Marshal is headed to the scene and Largo Police Department is assisting.