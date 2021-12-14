Second Plant High teen involved in motorcycle crash has passed away, police say

Days after a deadly motorcycle crash, the 15-year-old Plant High student who was a passenger has died, police said Tuesday morning.

The driver, 17-year-old Benjamin Francis, who was also a student at the school, was killed in the Friday crash. It occurred on the corner of West Bay to Bay Boulevard and South Lois Avenue.

Tampa police said the 17-year-old was speeding while heading east on Bay to Bay Boulevard. Meanwhile, the driver of a Kia Sorento was heading north from the stop sign on Lois Avenue to cross Bay to Bay Boulevard. Police said the driver did not see the motorcycle, which crashed into the side of the Kia.

Over the weekend, a prayer vigil was held at the Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church.

Francis' passenger, Taylor Koulouris, was hospitalized after the crash but has now died, police announced Tuesday.

The driver of the Kia, who has not been named by police, was also injured but is expected to recover.