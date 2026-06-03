St. Pete police arrest second suspect in deadly downtown shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A second suspect was arrested in connection with a downtown St. Petersburg shooting that left one man dead and another injured over Memorial Day weekend, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
Second arrest made in homicide investigation
What we know:
Police announced Wednesday that investigators arrested Matthew Williams, 36, in connection with the May 25 shooting death of Peter-Austin Afentakis, 29.
Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department
Williams faces the following charges:
- Second-degree murder
- Attempted second-degree murder
- Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon
- Violation of probation
The arrest comes just a day after police announced the arrest of Jacob Carreras, 25, in the same case. He faces a second-degree murder charge.
Downtown St. Pete shooting
The backstory:
According to investigators, shortly before 3 a.m. on May 25, Carreras and Williams became involved in a verbal altercation with Afentakis in the 100 block of 1st Avenue North in downtown St. Pete.
Police say the confrontation escalated, and both suspects fired shots at Afentakis.
Afentakis was shot and later died from his injuries.
Second victim injured
Investigators said a second victim suffered a minor injury during the shooting.
What we don't know:
Police have not released additional information about that victim.
SPPD said the homicide investigation is still ongoing.
Investigators have not released additional details about what led to the altercation or whether additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department.