St. Pete police arrest second suspect in deadly downtown shooting

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The Brief St. Petersburg police arrested a second suspect, Matthew Williams, 36, in connection with the May 25 downtown shooting that killed Peter-Austin Afentakis, 29, and injured another person. Investigators say Williams and Jacob Carreras, 25, were involved in a verbal altercation with Afentakis before both allegedly opened fire in the 100 block of 1st Avenue North. Williams faces charges including second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and violation of probation. The homicide investigation remains ongoing.



A second suspect was arrested in connection with a downtown St. Petersburg shooting that left one man dead and another injured over Memorial Day weekend, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Second arrest made in homicide investigation

What we know:

Police announced Wednesday that investigators arrested Matthew Williams, 36, in connection with the May 25 shooting death of Peter-Austin Afentakis, 29.

Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department

Williams faces the following charges:

Second-degree murder

Attempted second-degree murder

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Violation of probation

The arrest comes just a day after police announced the arrest of Jacob Carreras, 25, in the same case. He faces a second-degree murder charge.

Downtown St. Pete shooting

The backstory:

According to investigators, shortly before 3 a.m. on May 25, Carreras and Williams became involved in a verbal altercation with Afentakis in the 100 block of 1st Avenue North in downtown St. Pete.

Police say the confrontation escalated, and both suspects fired shots at Afentakis.

Afentakis was shot and later died from his injuries.

Second victim injured

Investigators said a second victim suffered a minor injury during the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional information about that victim.

SPPD said the homicide investigation is still ongoing.

Investigators have not released additional details about what led to the altercation or whether additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.