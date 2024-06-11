Second suspect in deadly street racing crash on Dale Mabry arrested: TPD

article

Tampa police say they've arrested a second suspect in a crash believed to be caused by street racing, killing an innocent passenger in another vehicle.

Investigators say Daniel Hernandez, 19, was driving a Chevrolet Camaro on the morning of June 3 on Dale Mabry Highway and began racing a BMW 335i driven by Andy Moya Robaina, 22.

PREVIOUS: Bay Area family grieving woman's death after accused street racers cause Dale Mabry crash

According to police, Robaina crashed into a third car that was not racing near W. South Ave., killing Linda Strickland, 63.

Pictured: Linda Strickland

Robaina was arrested the day of the crash and faces vehicular homicide and unlawful racing charges.

Police arrested Hernandez on Monday on charges of vehicular homicide, unlawful racing and leaving the scene of a crash with death.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter