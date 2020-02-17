Security guard convicted of Florida native's 2018 murder in Costa Rica

article

More than a year after her body was found in Costa Rica, local media reports that a security guard has been convicted for the murder of Florida native and former Tampa resident Carla Stefaniak.

Stefaniak was in Costa Rica back in November of 2018 celebrating her 36th birthday with her sister-in-law, April Burton. Stefaniak was due to fly home the day after Burton, but she never made it.

"She checked into her flight but she never got on the plane," Burton told FOX 13 at the time.

Her family feared she was kidnapped until her body was found a few days later, just a few hundred yards from the Airbnb where she was staying.

A 33-year-old security guard at her Airbnb was later accused of brutally attacking and stabbing Stefaniak in what the family’s attorneys believe was a sexually-motivated crime.

Bismarck Espinoza Martinez

Bismark Espinoza Martinez went on trial for second-degree murder last month and was convicted Monday, according to Costa Rican news outlet La Nación.

Martinez was immediately sentenced to 16 years in prison for the crime. The judges also ordered that Stefaniak's family be paid 30 million Colones in civil compensation by Martinez and the AirBnB. That equates to more than $53,000.

The family, who suspects others were involved, had asked for a sentence of 50 years; prosecutors asked for 18.

