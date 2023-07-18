See and learn about the murals that make up St. Pete’s Central Arts District

It’s a vibrant scene with color and inspiration everywhere you look in the central arts district of downtown St. Pete.

More than 30 murals cover building exteriors, beautifying the landscape.

Guests can experience them while learning more about the murals on a walking tour organized by Florida CraftArt.

Guides host the tours weekly on Saturdays from 10 to 11:30 in the morning. The tours pause in August due to the heat but resume in September.

Money raised from the tours help fund new murals.

To learn more about the tours and sign up, visit stpetemuraltour.com