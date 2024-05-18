Hillsborough County deputies searching for suspected hit-and-run driver

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Deputies are searching for a suspect involved in a serious hit-and-run crash on Friday night.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, a suspect driving a Ford Explorer with FL tag LYXC39 took off after causing a crash at N 50th St and E Sligh Ave around 9:42 p.m.

Officials say the suspect did not help the victim that was seriously injured or contact law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

