See the ghost of the 'No-Name' storm: Dive the sunken Coast Guard Tug R.J. Thompson

The Brief The Florida Gulf Coast offers miles of sandy beaches and gentle waves for the sun lover, but sometimes, seeing what's underneath those tranquil waters can be an adventure. Twenty-five miles off the coast of Anclote Key, lies a piece of U.S. Coast Guard history, and it's a perfect dive site. The USCGC R.J. Thompson lies on the sandy bottom of the Gulf in 72 feet of water and the sunken vessel has become a natural reef.



Narcosis Dive Company invites the brave certified divers to explore the wreck of the R.J. Thompson, an upright Coast Guard tug resting in almost 100 feet of water.

The dive offers a rare opportunity to navigate an intact piece of maritime history now full of marine life as an artificial reef.

The backstory:

During the "No-Name" storm of February 1993, the Gulf claimed a US Coast Guard WYTL class tugboat, causing it to overturn and sink to the bottom.

Example of a USCG Tug WYTL Class like the R.J. Thompson

"The R.J. Thompson is a US Coast Guard buoy tender," shared Captain Dave "Squid" Williams. "That I guess was out here many years ago, encountered a heck of a storm, which we all know Florida can have, and ended up capsized on the bottom at approximately 72 feet."

That storm produced hurricane force winds and swells of about 15 to 20 feet. The R.J. Thompson took on water and floundered before sinking to the bottom.

That act of Mother Nature back in 1983 created a beautiful artificial reef that has become a hot spot for the local dive community.

Captain Williams from Narcosis Dive Company brings adventurers to the site to see the remains of the 65-foot vessel still identifiable in about 72 feet of water.

What they're saying:

When visiting the dive site that the R.J. Thompson has become, Captain Williams tells his customers about what to expect.

"It’s a US Coast Guard buoy tender; sits about 72 foot... We try to anchor right next to the vessel, right next to the site; so when you drop, you’re dropping down the anchor line, which puts you right next to it," said Williams.

Divers and follow the anchor line down into the depths of the Gulf where they will begin to see the wreck's former majesty take shape in the salt water.

"As you’re dropping down, you start to see the silhouette of the actual tender itself," he said, "And as you get closer, you start to see, of course, more detail, start to see more wildlife."

The site is teeming with aquatic life. The schools of bait fish attract the larger fish all the way up to sharks and grouper.

"The Gulf can be a little unpredictable as far as visibility goes," admitted Captain Williams, "But with great weather and clarity, it definitely becomes better... It’s just always a great time out on the water."

What's next:

Narcosis Dive Company will help train those interested in becoming SCUBA certified. To learn more about their classes, you will find them here.

To book a dive trip to the R.J. Thompson, information on that trip here.

The GPS coordinates for the dive site are approximately 28.3098°N, 83.2448°W. It is described as a "two-tank" dive.