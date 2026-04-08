Julio Foolio murder trial begins with 4 men facing death penalty

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The Brief Jury selection starts Wednesday in Tampa in the murder trial tied to rapper Julio Foolio’s killing. Four men face first-degree murder charges, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Hundreds of potential jurors will be screened in a complex case involving multiple defendants.



Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday in a high-profile Tampa murder trial tied to the killing of rapper Julio Foolio, with all four defendants being tried together in a death penalty case.

Roughly 250 potential jurors are expected to report to a downtown Tampa courthouse. That group will likely shrink quickly as attorneys question them about whether they can stay fair, especially when it comes to capital punishment.

Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy and Isaiah Chance are each charged with first-degree murder in the 2024 killing. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

What we know:

A judge ruled in March that all four defendants will be tried together. Defense attorneys had asked for separate trials, arguing some evidence — including statements and alleged gang connections — could unfairly influence jurors.

RELATED: Julio Foolio murder: Tampa jury reaches verdict in trial against Alicia Andrews

The court rejected those arguments, finding no legal basis to split the case or use multiple juries. Prosecutors also said they would not introduce certain pieces of evidence that may not apply to all defendants.

That means one jury will hear the case against all four men.

What Happens During Jury Selection?

Before testimony begins, attorneys will question potential jurors about their views on the death penalty. Anyone who says they cannot consider capital punishment can be dismissed early in the process.

Lawyers will also try to identify jurors who can fairly evaluate evidence that may apply differently to each defendant.

The court is aiming to seat 14 jurors, including alternates. In a case this complex, that process could take several days.

Julio Foolio Murder Case

The charges stem from the June 2024 shooting death of Charles Jones, known as rapper Julio Foolio.

Investigators say the defendants traveled from Jacksonville to Tampa and carried out a targeted ambush outside a hotel where Jones was celebrating his 26th birthday.

Three other people were hurt.

What we don't know:

It’s still unclear how long jury selection will take or when opening statements will begin.