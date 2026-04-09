Lakeland man arrested after deadly shooting at Jade Fox Lounge: Police

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A Lakeland man has been arrested in connection to the Jade Fox Lounge shooting that happened back in February.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, Janard Childs. 34, was taken into custody by detectives with the Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Plant City Police Department.

The backstory:

Officers responded to the Jade Fox Lounge just after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 22. According to investigators, the shooting happened as patrons were clearing out of the business for the night.

The victim, Deandre Montgomery Sr., 33, was found on the ground outside the lounge, and he was taken to Lakeland Regional Health where he later died.

On Tuesday, February 24, an arrest warrant was issued for Childs in connection to the shooting.

RELATED: LPD Investigating deadly shooting at Jade Fox Lounge: Police

Child's Charges

Childs has been charged with the following:

Second-Degree Murder

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Tampering with or Destroying Physical Evidence

Childs was transported to the Hillsborough County Jail without incident.