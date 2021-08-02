See of Promise dedicated to helping student-athletes reach their potential

Bryant and Angela Tisdale have always been involved in athletics. They even own a gym. Now, they are using what they have learned participating in sports to help the next generation succeed in life.

The duo is using athletics to educate youth at their gym, Ultimate Stomping Ground in Safety Harbor.

"We know they got the ability to do a lot of great things we just want to make sure that we bring that out," explained Bryant.

The duo started their non-profit "Seed of Promise" to help student athletes from the age of six through 18 reach their full potential.

"You want to expose them to more than just the athletic side, but we want to expose them to STEM, technology and being able to use what they do as far as athletics to be able to use more than their athletics," added Angela.

They are doing that by providing educational classes along with athletic training.

"When you got the guidance and you got the mentors, it makes the life a little bit more easier to get through," said Bryant.

They are hoping to spark interest in college, by taking the kids on college campuses for tours.

"We visited the University of Georgia, Georgia State, Georgia Tech. We've also visited local schools here, such as USF, UCF, as well as FSU and FIU," recalled Angela.

For 21 year old Cameron Tisdale, the visits helped him decide to go to college.

"Just seeing all the different universities on. And just the different areas outside of Clearwater, Florida, made me want to go to college and experience new things," shared Cameron.

This is an experience for students that the Tisdale's feel they are called to do.

"God blessed us, put us in a position, you know, to be a leader in the community and, you know, not just lead from the front, but just being able to come back with the kids and pretty much just walk them through the path," Bryant explained.

Their eight and under track team are ranked number one in the country. The Tisdale's enjoy giving the children a leg up by providing discipline and guidance to help them succeed.