How to see your pet on a Tampa billboard

It’s time for your pet to shine and get their 15 minutes of fame.

Shoutable is celebrating National Pet Month by taking over 2500 of Lamar’s Billboards across the country, including one on the corner of South Dale Mabry Highway and Swann Avenue.

Proud pet owners can submit a photo of their pet for free by logging online, selecting a time slot and using the code ‘Lamar Pet Month.’

Photo can be sent in until May 31, but can be set for any day through 2023.

