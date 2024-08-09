Seffner home damaged after fire rips through garage, roof: HCFR

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Crews battled a fire at a Seffner home on Mango Cross Court Friday afternoon.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said firefighters responded to the house fire just before 5:15 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about smoke and flames coming from it.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

HCFR's first unit arrived four minutes after being dispatched, and crews found the two-story home with a heavy fire coming from the garage and spreading to the roof.

Firefighters said they quickly worked to extinguish the fire, and after 30 minutes, crews had it under control.

No one was injured in the fire. Officials said the cause is now under investigation.