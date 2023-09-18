Semi-truck crash shuts down I-4 in Plant City: Troopers

article

A crash is blocking all westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Plant City near Alexander Street, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to troopers, injuries have been reported in this crash, but they have not the extent of injuries.

Traffic cameras in the area show a semi-truck rolled over on its side in the westbound lanes on the major highway.

Drivers in the area are being asked to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.