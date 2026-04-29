Semi-truck overturns on US-301, causes early morning delays: FHP
article
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A semi-truck overturned on US-301 Wednesday morning after the truck turned too fast.
Overturned Semi on US-301
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer, driven by a 48-year-old Tampa man was traveling eastbound on Causeway Boulevard. When the driver reached the intersection of US-301, the driver turned left at a fast speed, causing the truck to overturn.
The crash happened around 5:48 a.m. Wednesday morning. FHP said the crash closed off portions of northbound US-301 until 8:15 a.m.
Courtesy: FHP
Fortunately, the driver was not hurt during the incident.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Florida Highway Patrol.