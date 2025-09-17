Seminole Bee Farms buzzing with purpose in Tampa Bay area

The Brief Seminole Bee Farms specializes in bee rescue, relocating nuisance bees from homes and businesses to safe hive farms across the Tampa Bay area. The farm operates several hive locations where rescued bees thrive and continue their essential pollination work. The shop is a destination for honey lovers, offering unique flavors, raw honey and bee-based products.



When nuisance bees build hives in unwanted places — like walls, attics or sheds — most people just want them gone. But at Seminole Bee Farms, rescue is the first priority.

Instead of exterminating, the farm carefully removes and relocates bees to one of several hive sites across the Tampa Bay area. There, the bees are given a second chance to thrive in a safe environment while continuing their vital role in pollination.

"It’s about saving the bees, not destroying them," the farm owners explained. "Every hive we rescue helps keep our ecosystem healthy."

Big picture view:

The rescued bees don’t just find a new home — they also produce the farm’s signature honey. At their Seminole storefront, customers can taste the sweetness of these bee-saving efforts.

Located at 9012 140th Way in Seminole, the honey shop features jars of their own rescue bee honey, raw honey varieties and seasonal specialties.

The farm also partners with other local and national beekeepers, curating some of the best honey from around the country. From wildflower to orange blossom to rare regional blends, the shop has become a hub for honey lovers in the Tampa Bay area.

Dig deeper:

Seminole Bee Farms doesn’t just sell honey — they share the story behind it. Many customers come to learn about bee rescues, pollination and the importance of keeping bee populations alive.

Visitors often leave with more than just a jar of honey — they leave with a greater appreciation for the buzzing workers who made it.

What's next:

With more rescues happening each season, Seminole Bee Farms plans to continue expanding its hive sites and honey offerings. The mission remains simple: Protect the bees, support local agriculture and give the community a taste of pure, natural honey.

For locals and tourists alike, the shop in Seminole offers a chance to take part in that mission — one jar at a time.