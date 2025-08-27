Dunedin Mockfusion: Crafting community one mocktail at a time

The Brief A new way to celebrate is becoming more popular and a bar on Bayshore Boulevard is creating a buzz without booze. Dunedin Mockfusion stands out by combining artistry, health, and social connection—without the hangover. With events like the Dunedin Mocktail Walk spotlighting alcohol-free options, Tampa Bay’s social scene is expected to grow more inclusive.



On Bayshore Boulevard, a new type of bar is creating buzz—not with spirits, but spirit.

Dunedin Mockfusion is redefining nightlife in the Tampa Bay area with house-made organic mocktails, coffee, and wellness products—all served in a self-care sanctuary.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Located at 1299 Bayshore Blvd., the new spot offers a thoughtfully designed, toxin-free environment from lighting and air to drinkware.

Open seven days a week, it welcomes both early risers and late-night guests.

The concept grew out of a vision for community and holistic health—rooted in a primal lifestyle that honors ancient natural wisdom.

Led by Ashlynne Barnes & England Davis, the space also reflects their passion for events, wellness, and sustainable aesthetics.

Big picture view:

As the sober-curious movement gains traction in Tampa Bay, Mockfusion stands out by combining artistry, health, and social connection—without the hangover.

What they're saying:

One customer summed it up: "Drinks are amazing! The staff is super friendly, helpful and knowledgeable." It’s more than just a drink—it’s an experience.

MORE: One-of-a-kind home turning heads, sparking conversations in Dunedin

What's next:

With events like the Dunedin Mocktail Walk spotlighting alcohol-free options, Tampa Bay’s social scene is expected to grow more inclusive.

Dunedin Mockfusion is well-positioned to lead the charge—one mocktail at a time.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube