Dunedin Mockfusion: Crafting community one mocktail at a time
TAMPA - On Bayshore Boulevard, a new type of bar is creating buzz—not with spirits, but spirit.
Dunedin Mockfusion is redefining nightlife in the Tampa Bay area with house-made organic mocktails, coffee, and wellness products—all served in a self-care sanctuary.
Located at 1299 Bayshore Blvd., the new spot offers a thoughtfully designed, toxin-free environment from lighting and air to drinkware.
Open seven days a week, it welcomes both early risers and late-night guests.
The concept grew out of a vision for community and holistic health—rooted in a primal lifestyle that honors ancient natural wisdom.
Led by Ashlynne Barnes & England Davis, the space also reflects their passion for events, wellness, and sustainable aesthetics.
Big picture view:
As the sober-curious movement gains traction in Tampa Bay, Mockfusion stands out by combining artistry, health, and social connection—without the hangover.
What they're saying:
One customer summed it up: "Drinks are amazing! The staff is super friendly, helpful and knowledgeable." It’s more than just a drink—it’s an experience.
What's next:
With events like the Dunedin Mocktail Walk spotlighting alcohol-free options, Tampa Bay’s social scene is expected to grow more inclusive.
Dunedin Mockfusion is well-positioned to lead the charge—one mocktail at a time.
The Source: Information from Dunedin Mockfusion’s official website and the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce.