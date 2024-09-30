Seminole Hard Rock Tampa evacuated twice after 2 concealed devices found at casino

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Seminole police and the FBI are investigating after two concealed devices were found at the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa, forcing the casino to evacuate twice.

According to the Seminole Police Department, a crude device with firework components was found in a men’s bathroom adjacent to the casino shortly before midnight on Sunday.

Part of the casino was immediately evacuated, and the device was deactivated with help from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Disposal Team.

The casino reopened at 3 a.m. on Monday.

Shortly after noon, the casino was evacuated again when a second concealed device was discovered in a men’s room in the Mezzanine area of the casino.

The device was located as part of the continuing investigation and ongoing review of casino surveillance video.

The second device was also deactivated and removed with help from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Disposal Team.

All areas of the casino have reopened.

