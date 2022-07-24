Seminole man accused of operating a drug house after deputies seize nearly 200 pounds of marijuana from home

article

A man in Pinellas County is facing numerous charges after deputies discovered nearly 200 pounds of marijuana inside his home.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found 192.6 pounds of marijuana while executing a search warrant at Gregory Heine’s Seminole home on Saturday.

In addition to the marijuana, deputies also came across items used to package and sell drugs such as labeled jars, stickers, and containers. They also spotted a large amount of cash inside the home.

The deputies also located a semi-automatic Sig Sauer firearm inside the residence. Heine, who had previously been convicted of felony possession of marijuana in Arizona, was not permitted to have a gun.

Heine has been charged with operating a drug house, trafficking illegal drugs, five counts of a felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and operating a motor vehicle without a license.