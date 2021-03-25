Seminole man arrested in Capitol riot investigation

article

Another Bay Area man has been arrested in connection to January’s U.S. Capitol riot.

Paul Rae of Seminole is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building as well as impeding an official proceeding -- which was the counting of electoral votes.

The 38-year-old was released on a $25,000 bond and will remain under house arrest while wearing a GPS monitor. He must also surrender his firearms.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, federal prosecutors describe Rae as an associate of the "Proud Boys." They say he travelled to DC, then entered the Capitol building after someone smashed open a window.

Rae is due back in court later this month.