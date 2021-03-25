Expand / Collapse search

Seminole man arrested in Capitol riot investigation

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Capitol Riot
FOX 13 News
article

PCSO booking photo of Paul Rae from a 2017 arrest on a charge of resisting an officer.

SEMINOLE, Fla. - Another Bay Area man has been arrested in connection to January’s U.S. Capitol riot.

Paul Rae of Seminole is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building as well as impeding an official proceeding -- which was the counting of electoral votes.

The 38-year-old was released on a $25,000 bond and will remain under house arrest while wearing a GPS monitor. He must also surrender his firearms.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, federal prosecutors describe Rae as an associate of the "Proud Boys." They say he travelled to DC, then entered the Capitol building after someone smashed open a window.

Rae is due back in court later this month.

Clearwater man accused in Capitol riot granted bond, must surrender weapons, get mental health evaluation 
slideshow

Clearwater man accused in Capitol riot granted bond, must surrender weapons, get mental health evaluation 

Federal prosecutors say Robert Palmer is captured on video spraying a fire extinguisher at Capitol police and then throwing the empty canister at them.

‘Insurrection Act coming in hot;’ Social media posts lead to arrest of Lakeland woman for U.S. Capitol riot
slideshow

‘Insurrection Act coming in hot;’ Social media posts lead to arrest of Lakeland woman for U.S. Capitol riot

A Lakeland woman has been arrested after FBI investigators say she took part in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

'Prepare your mind, body and soul for battle': Florida man held without bond for Capitol riot offenses
slideshow

'Prepare your mind, body and soul for battle': Florida man held without bond for Capitol riot offenses

Federal prosecutors say Graydon Young of Englewood was among the group of rioters that stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Now he's in federal court in Tampa facing the consequences.

Tampa man to appear in court in connection to deadly Capitol attack
slideshow

Tampa man to appear in court in connection to deadly Capitol attack

Paul Hodgkins from Tampa is one of the faces seen around the world during the Capitol riot last month. He will virtually face a federal judge Wednesday. 

Former South Florida officer, Marine latest charged in Capitol riot
slideshow

Former South Florida officer, Marine latest charged in Capitol riot

A former Florida police officer and Marine Corps veteran is the latest person to be charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Palm Harbor rabbi charged in Capitol riot
slideshow

Palm Harbor rabbi charged in Capitol riot

A Palm Harbor rabbi is accused of taking part in the raid in the United States Capitol that interrupted congress and left five people, including a police officer dead.  

Florida men accused in Capitol riot could face sedition charges, experts say
slideshow

Florida men accused in Capitol riot could face sedition charges, experts say

Adam Johnson, the Florida man nicknamed "lectern guy" after he was allegedly photographed walking off with the speaker’s lectern during riots at the US Capitol, will be back in Federal court in the District of Columbia on Tuesday.

Suspected U.S. Capitol 'lectern guy' arrested on federal charges in Pinellas County
slideshow

Suspected U.S. Capitol 'lectern guy' arrested on federal charges in Pinellas County

The smiling 'lectern guy' seen in a now-viral photo taken during this week’s invasion of the U.S. Capitol has been arrested in Pinellas County, records show.