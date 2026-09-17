Sen. Rick Scott slams Congress over rising cost of living

The Brief Sen. Rick Scott is blasting Congress, saying that costs are too high, and that little is being done to adjust them. He is launching a series of videos titled, "Rescuing America: How Washington Broke the American Dream." He says the key to fixing the costs of health care, education and homeownership is to balance the Federal budget.



On the heels of the House adjourning until after the midterms, Sen. Rick Scott is blaming members of both parties for not taking up consequential bills that could lower the cost of living.

"I think it's both," he said. "Both parties have spent money like they shouldn't have spent it."

Scott blames both parties

What they're saying:

Scott is launching a series of videos he has subtitled, "How Washington Broke the American Dream."

"Hard work used to get you a great job to build and provide for your family," said Scott.

He decries the cost of housing, college degrees and having kids.

"We know that the cost of living is too high and what do we spend our time on?" he said. "We're spending our time on bills that don't reduce the cost to living."

He insists the way out is to balance the budget and avoid what he calls "socialism."

Democrats point to leadership

The other side:

But as Congress turns to campaigning as opposed to governing, Democrats say Congress' inaction can only be blamed on one side: The side in charge.

"People are drowning in Donald Trump's failed economy," House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Wednesday.

Florida economic indicators

By the numbers:

But even in Florida, the workforce participation rate is dropping.

A year ago, the state's unemployment rate was under 4 percent.

This July, it was at a predicted 4.6 percent.

Scott says the election should indeed be about the economy.

"In the governor's race, it ought to be, okay, so what's your plan? What's your plan to get us more jobs? We need more jobs."

A Fox News poll that was just released shows that two-thirds of voters say the Trump Administration has worsened economic conditions.

61% say gas prices are a major problem, up from 48% two years ago.

52% say the same for healthcare costs, which are up from 44%.

Majorities also view housing costs and groceries as major problems.