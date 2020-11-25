Expand / Collapse search

Sen. Scott presses for COVID-19 vaccine plan details

By NSF Staff
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., sent a letter Wednesday to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar pressing him for more-detailed information about distribution of yet-to-be-approved COVID-19 vaccines and about a $6 billion funding request.

Scott, who announced Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, said it’s not clear how federal, state and local governments will coordinate efforts to distribute vaccines.

Scott asked Azar nine questions in the letter, such as whether the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will provide final guidance for states to follow, whether the CDC will provide a firm definition for essential providers and whether race, ethnicity or health equity are considerations when determining priority groups.

New study suggests COVID-19 immunity could last longer than previously thought
slideshow

New study suggests COVID-19 immunity could last longer than previously thought

The results of new research in the fight against the coronavirus is promising, showing evidence that people could maintain immunity against COVID-19 from several months up to years.

The CDC required all states to submit vaccine distribution plans. But Scott said in the letter that the CDC has only made executive summaries --- and not the full state plans --- available on its website.

“Transparent and detailed information should be available to Americans on their state’s plans for vaccine distribution. Does the CDC plan to make the states’ full vaccine distribution plans publicly available?” Scott wrote in the letter.

Scott also asked Azar to provide him with details surrounding a $6 billion budget request the CDC made to assist with vaccine distribution and how it was calculated and how the money will be spent.

DeSantis says Florida will make vaccines available to residents, but won't mandate them
slideshow

DeSantis says Florida will make vaccines available to residents, but won't mandate them

"Our goal is to make all safe and effective COVID vaccines available to Floridians who want them, but the state will not mandate that Floridians take these vaccines," DeSantis said. "That's going to be the choice of each and every Floridian."

The Florida Department of Health last month proposed a three-phase vaccine distribution plan that would ensure front-line health care workers, long-term care staff and long-term care residents are the first to receive the shots. When the supply of COVID-19 vaccines becomes more plentiful, the state would enter the second phase of the plan, which would include county health departments opening mass vaccination clinics.

Also, the Department of Health and the state Division of Emergency Management “might open such clinics to ensure there is equitable distribution of the vaccine, in the same way COVID-19 testing was made available,” the plan said.

Tampa General Hospital to be among first hospitals with the COVID-19 vaccine
slideshow

Tampa General Hospital to be among first hospitals with the COVID-19 vaccine

Tampa General Hospital has been chosen as one of the few in Florida to get the vaccine first once approved, according to a report.

Also in the second phase, hospitals willing to partner with the state would provide vaccinations to inpatients and outpatients who seek care in emergency rooms, urgent-care centers and outpatient clinics.

Commercial pharmacies wouldn’t be given vaccination supplies until the third phase, under a 51-page draft dated Oct. 16.