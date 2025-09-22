Senior Spectacular Week: Tampa YMCA focuses on fall prevention for older adults

The Brief The YMCA is hosting Senior Spectacular Week from Sept. 22–26. Events include free health fairs, screenings, and senior-friendly activities. Free sneakers are also available for the first 200 seniors at Central City YMCA on Monday.



The Tampa YMCA is kicking off its Senior Spectacular Week in recognition of Falls Prevention Awareness Week.

The initiative runs from Sept. 22–26 across YMCA branches in Hillsborough and east Pasco Counties, offering older adults free access to health screenings, fall-risk assessments, and wellness activities.

By the numbers:

A recent CDC report shows just how critical fall prevention is: nearly 41,000 seniors died from falls in 2023 — a 70% increase compared to two decades ago. Falls are now the leading cause of injury-related death among older adults.

What they're saying:

Health experts say many falls can be prevented by staying active, eating well, and using support devices when necessary.

"It’s much worse to have a fall, have a fracture, and risk losing your mobility," explained Dr. Christine Jablonski of Orlando Health.

Dig deeper:

Throughout the week, seniors and caregivers can also connect with local health providers, learn fall-prevention strategies, and take part in fun activities like bingo and lunch-and-learns.

Monday's highlight: the Central City YMCA Health Fair, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where Samaritan’s Feet will provide free medical-grade sneakers to the first 200 seniors.

What's next:

Events continue throughout the week at YMCA branches in Riverview, New Tampa, Valrico, South Tampa, Zephyrhills, and Seffner.

For the full schedule of times and locations, click here.

The Source: